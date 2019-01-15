WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man charged Monday with murdering a man acquitted in his brother's slaying had his bond set Tuesday morning at $1 million.
Raymond Bernard Birden Jr., 20, appeared in court before District Associate Judge Brook Jacobsen Tuesday morning. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Birden requested Allan Richards as his attorney. Richards primarily works in Tama County.
Birden also corrected the court on his middle name, which is Bernard not Duke, as earlier court documents stated.
Authorities accused Birden Jr. of killing Shavondes Martin on May 31, 2018. Birden is the second person charged in Martin’s death. On Nov. 13, Martin’s cousin, 22-year-old Danaesha Lynne Martin, was detained in Norfolk, Va., on a Waterloo murder warrant. She was returned to Iowa on Jan. 7 and remains in the Black Hawk County Jail pending trial.
Authorities said Shavondes Martin’s slaying was planned by several people, including Birden, ahead of time. Court records said Danaesha Martin led Shavondes Martin into an ambush knowing he was going to be attacked. Witnesses saw Birden carrying a gun and leading Martin into the alley between the 1200 block of West Washington Street and South Street where he was later found dead, records state.
Danaesha Martin fled the state following the shooting. Birden also left town, records state, and police said in court records they later found messages between Birden and Shavondes Martin exchanged hours before the shooting where Birden threatened to kill him.
Shavondes Martin, 22, was one of four men charged in the shooting death of Otavious Brown, 21, in July 2016. Martin was acquitted of the charge. Brown was the brother of Birden and reportedly witnessed the killing.
The maximum potential penalty for first-degree murder is life imprisonment.
