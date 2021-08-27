 Skip to main content
Michelle Wagner appointed district associate judge
Michelle Wagner appointed district associate judge

Michelle Wagner

Michelle Wagner has been appointed district associate judge following a stint as an assistant county attorney.

WATERLOO – A prosecutor has been chosen to be the next district associate judge.

A panel of judges with the First Judicial District chose Michelle Wagner during a Wednesday meeting.

Wagner currently prosecutes felonies as an assistant county attorney with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office, and she is known for her work with domestic violence cases.

“I want to be a role model to the community and ensure people know I will interpret the law fairly and impartially and let them know they have the right to be heard and I am listening to what they have to say,” Wagner wrote in her application for the position.

Wagner was born and raised in Waterloo, graduated from Waterloo West High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Wartburg College in Waverly in 2001. In 2004, she earned her law degree from Drake University Law School in Des Moines. Wagner joined the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office in 2006.

She will begin her judicial assignment within the next 30 days.

Wagner, 42, was appointed to fill the spot left open with the death of Judge Jeffrey Harris. Harris, who had been on the bench since 1997, died in his office at the courthouse in June 2021.

Other finalists for the position were Dustin Lies and Yeshimebet Abebe.

