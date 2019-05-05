WATERLOO — King, the beloved husky of Micalla Rettinger and Adam Kimball, went everywhere with his human parents.
And he was there in the backseat of the Jeep during Rettinger’s final moments in the early hours of April 28 when a bullet entered the driver’s side window on U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo, taking Rettinger’s life and injuring Kimball.
So perhaps it was no surprise King was also there when Rettinger was memorialized and laid to rest Friday in Lenexa, Kansas.
“The dog was at the funeral Mass. It behaved itself,” said Steve Rettinger, Micalla’s father, in an interview Saturday with The Courier. “And the dog went to the cemetery for the graveside and Catholic rites.”
And, unprompted, King offered his own farewell.
“When we all had a chance to kneel down and say goodbye to her, the dog went up with Adam and licked the marble (around the urn),” Rettinger said.
Rettinger, who lives in Lenexa, said he was close with Kimball and believed he and Micalla would get married, though he said they were not officially engaged.
He spoke with Kimball on Tuesday for the first time since Rettinger’s death, the first night Kimball was able to speak. The bullet had lodged in Kimball’s tongue.
Rettinger said Kimball sat next to him during the funeral and spoke for a few minutes before the eulogy.
“He had some nice things to say — a good message, I thought,” he said.
Rettinger said about 250 people came out to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Friday, including several former University of Northern Iowa softball teammates who were on the team with her between 2013 and 2016.
“Coaches and players that she played with that are still on the team, they all came to the funeral or visitation (Thursday),” Rettinger said. “All of her old teammates, they were there as well. Even one girl who transferred to Wichita State drove up from Wichita — she was a freshman when Micalla was a senior.”
Rettinger said he’s “not a Facebook guy” but his wife — Micalla’s stepmother Kelly Lange Rettinger — has been sharing sentiments with him that were posted to her and Micalla’s Facebook pages.
A lot of Rettinger’s own memories of his daughter come from watching her play softball over the years. A former all-state baseball player, Rettinger got Micalla started in the sport when she was 4 years old, and he said she took to it quickly — even playing on a U-18 team when she was just 12.
“That was the way it was her whole career — she always competed with the older girls, and she was always mature enough to handle being around kids older than she was,” Rettinger said. “I put her in the situation and let her go. It was quite gratifying.”
Now, he said he’ll cherish seemingly mundane times that revolved around athletics.
“The times I spent alone with her driving to and from softball fields and basketball courts — those times I hold very precious now,” he said.
Micalla had graduated from UNI with a degree in biology in preparation for dental school at the University of Iowa, which she’d been applying to for the three years since she graduated, Rettinger said.
“She had actually cut her hours at Kimball and Beecher and was studying for (a May test) so she could increase her score — she probably needed two points higher to get in,” he said.
Dr. Beau Beecher, a dentist at Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry in Waterloo where Micalla Rettinger worked as a dental assistant, said she had been with his office for two years.
“The entire team — our entire organization — are so saddened by her loss,” Beecher said. “She influenced everyone around her in a very positive way. She was a special person.”
The UNI Foundation established a memorial fund for Micalla Rettinger at uni-foundation.org/micalla, where donations can be made.
Rettinger said the money will go toward a softball scholarship “and toward some sort of monument coach told me they were going to put in center field.” He also said the team will retire her jersey number.
Rettinger, like his wife and police, doesn’t believe Rettinger or Kimball were targeted in the shooting.
“Micalla really didn’t have any enemies. She had friends everywhere,” he said.
And that, he says, is what her life meant.
“Her legacy that she leaves behind would be to love each other, to be united not divided, and to forgive everything,” he said.
