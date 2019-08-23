CEDAR RAPIDS --- Three men who illegally returned to the United States after being deported were sentenced Thursday to federal prison. Two of them were arrested by immigration agents following a traffic stop for speeding in Bremer County. The third was found by immigration authorities after he was charged in Black Hawk County after a vehicle chase.
Alfredo Noe Puente-Chavez, 34, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, pleaded guilty on June 18 to one count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. after having been deported. At the guilty plea, Puente-Chavez admitted he had previously been deported from the United States three times and illegally re-entered the United States without the permission of the U.S. government.
Evidence in the cases shows that Puente-Chavez was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on July 13, 2017, and was deported on July 14, 2017. Puente-Chavez was again arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol on July 16, 2017, and was deported again on Aug. 15, 2017. Puente-Chavez has prior misdemeanor convictions in March 2013 and July 2017 for illegal entry into the United States. Puente-Chavez was also deported to Mexico in October 2010.
Mauricio Rodriguez-Hernandez, 27, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, pleaded guilty on June 27 to one count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. after having been deported. At the guilty plea, Rodriguez-Hernandez admitted he had previously been deported from the United States on April 28 and illegally reentered the United States without the permission of the United States government. Rodriguez-Hernandez illegally re-entered the United States on May 10 and was arrested five days later on May 15 by immigration agents in Bremer County.
Both men were sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.
Puente-Chavez was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. Puente-Chavez is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
Rodriguez-Hernandez was sentenced to 87 days’ imprisonment. He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. Rodriguez-Hernandez is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.
In the third case, Pablo Romero-Mata, 27, a citizen of Mexico, was illegally present in the U.S. and residing in Waterloo. He received a 10-month prison term after pleading guilty May 9 to one count of illegal re-entry to the U.S. On the local charges, he was accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase by driving 70 mph in a 30-mph zone and lost control of the vehicle and struck a house on Dec. 30, 2018. He also has a conviction in Black Hawk County in March for providing false identification information to police and a conviction in Jasper County for possession of drug paraphernalia.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.
