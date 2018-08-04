Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TAMA -- The Meskwaki Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating wanted suspect Theron Garcia.

Theron ran from police at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen in the 300 block of Red Earth Drive.

Theron is a Native American male, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black ball cap and jeans.

If you see this individual, call 911 immediately.

