WATERLOO – A case against a Waterloo man accused of attacking a female acquaintance while armed with a machete has been put on hold.
Earlier this month, a judge stayed proceedings against Dennis Lamont Quinn, 28, who is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary and assault while displaying a weapon, to allow for a mental exam.
Quinn’s attorney, Michael Lanigan, told the court Quinn has a history of bipolar disorder and he is concerned Quinn may also suffer from paranoid schizophrenia because of erratic behavior including talking to imaginary people while at the Black Hawk County Jail.
Quinn was also arrested for assault on an officer after he allegedly stuck a jail deputy in the face while staff was moving him to another cell on Jan. 28.
On Feb. 4, Judge George Stigler ordered a mental health exam to determine if Quinn is competent to stand trial and able to assist in his own defense, and he ordered the case put on hold.
Police said the victim woke in the early morning hours of June 4 and found Quinn in her bed touching her. After she yelled and locked herself in the bedroom, Quinn forced his way back into the room while holding a machete and punched her in the face and chest, according to court records.
