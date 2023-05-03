WATERLOO — Two men who were found with marijuana and a gun outside a Waterloo strip club in 2021 have been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Houston Simmons III, 26, to three years and eight months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The sentencing hearing came a day after Bruce Terrell Sanford, 32, was sentenced to five years and 10 months on the same charge in connection with the incident.

Their prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside Flirts Gentlemen’s Club on Jefferson Street on Sept. 5, 2021.

Officers found marijuana in the vehicle and a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun in a compartment in the door next to Simmons. The weapon had been reported stolen in Waterloo in August 2021, police said. In the vehicle’s trunk, they found vacuum-sealed marijuana and a vacuum seal machine.

Both men were barred from handling firearms because of prior felony drug convictions, according to court records.

Simmons is also awaiting trial in state court for charges of robbery and sexual assault. Trials are tentatively set for June.

