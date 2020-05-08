Men injured in shotgun struggle, discharge

WATERLOO -- An apparent struggle over a shotgun sent two men to the hospital Thursday.
Waterloo police responded to 1705 Carriage Hill Drive shortly before midnight for a reported gunshot, and found a man with a shotgun wound in his upper groin and lower abdomen, said Maj. Joe Leibold.
While police are still investigating the incident, Leibold said it appeared the shotgun discharged during a struggle for the gun. Both men involved in the incident were treated for injuries that did not appear life threatening, he said.
Names were not being released early Friday and no charges have been filed.
