Memorial Ride and Drive in remembrance of slain cousins Lyric and Elizabeth is Saturday

EVANSDALE — The mother of an Indiana girl whose killer remains at large will be the guest speaker at Saturday’s rally to remember cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins.

Anna Williams is slated to speak at the 10th Annual Memorial Ride and Drive on Saturday.

Williams’ daughter, 13-year-old Abigail Williams, and Abigail’s friend, Liberty German, 14, were found dead near a recreational trail outside of Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017.

People have noted the similarities between the Delphi crime and the slayings of the cousins, who disappeared 10 years ago today and were found dead months later. In the past, investigators have said the similarities appear to be a coincidence.

The Memorial Ride and Drive honors the memory of Lyric and Elizabeth as well as other missing children and victims of homicide.

Registration for this year’s ride begins at 8 a.m. at Lofty’s Lounge, 3480 Lafayette Road. The program starts at 10 a.m., and the ride takes off at 11 a.m.

The route will pass by Meyers Lake and head to Jesup. From there, the ride will go to Quasqueton and then to LaPorte City before returning to Evansdale.

Proceeds from the ride will benefit Angels Park, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and the Elizabeth Collins Foundation.