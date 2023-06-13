WATERLOO — The shots that killed Tamica Allison and her friend Andrea Anderson were fired from a distance of about two to three feet, a medical examiner testified Monday.

Dr. Jonathan Thompson with the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office took the stand as testimony resumed in the trial of Matthew Dee Buford III.

Buford, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and flight in the Feb. 10, 2020, shooting at the West Second Street apartment he shared with Allison and her two teenage children.

Prosecutors allege Buford shot the two women and the fled for Illinois before turning himself in days later.

Thompson said Allison suffered a single gunshot wound, the bullet entering her nose and lodging in her brain. She was found in the living room on her back.

Anderson’s bullet wound entered the left side of her head just inside the hairline. She was found a few feet from Allison, crumpled facedown with a leg caught underneath her.

Both of the women had stippling injuries, scrapes to the skin caused by unburned gunpowder exiting the barrel, Thompson said.

He said the wounds came at an intermediate range — about two or three feet from the gun’s muzzle.

He ruled both deaths were homicide and noted both that had gunshot wounds that damaged their brains.

“The brain is a required organ. If a bullet passed through the brain, there is a high likelihood that you would suffer significant enough damage to the brain that the person would not survive,” Thompson said.

Under cross-examination by the defense, Thompson noted both women had high blood-alcohol levels. Allison’s was .560, or about seven times the legal limit to drive. Levels of about .400 are considered potentially lethal, he said.

Anderson’s blood-alcohol level was .198, he said.

He said the women’s blood-alcohol level didn’t contribute to their deaths.

Thompson also noted a tattoo on Allison’s arm. A crown with the name “Matthew Buford III” written underneath.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

