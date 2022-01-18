Medical examiner determined missing Waterloo woman died of asphyxia

WATERLOO – Under layers of charred bedding and partially melted plastic, it was Lakisha Owens’ eyes that gave the first indication of how she died.

Owens, 40, disappeared Jan. 20, 2018, and her body was found six days later in a stand of trees behind Garden of Memories Cemetery on U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue.

Her husband of almost a year, Fredrick Williams, 31, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime, and testimony in his trial resumed Tuesday with medical officials discussing how she died.

Two men hunting for shed deer antlers discovered the body not far off a deer trail through the brush and called 911.

Jason Hernandez, a medical examiner investigator for Black Hawk County, said in addition to burns, Owens had what appeared to be a broken tooth and blood on the corner of her mouth.

“It didn’t appear outright that someone just happened to die there wrapped in a blanket,” Hernandez said.

Dr. Dennis Klein, the state medical examiner who conducted the autopsy, said Owens had been wrapped with two white plastic garbage bags with black drawstrings -- one covering her head -- a polka dot fleece blanket, a polka dot sheet and finally with a black-and-white Aztec print comforter. The coverings were fastened with blue painter's tape.

Klein estimated there were burns -- ranging from first to third degree -- over 70% of her body from a fire likely set after her death.

But it was her right eye that provided the first glimpse at how she died.

The sclera -- the white of the eye -- had signs of pinpoint petechiae, burst capillaries sometimes associated with pressure on the neck. An examination of her throat found evidence of bleeding, which could have come from a blow to the neck or strangulation.

Klein noted that, before it was burned, the plastic bag could have covered her nose and mouth, depriving her of oxygen.

“When we see things like petechiae and potentially a head in a plastic bag, that makes me think there could have been some smothering component,” Klein said.

“There could be a situation where someone is being strangled and has pressure around the neck at the same time their nose and mouth are being covered,” he said.

He determined asphyxia was the cause of death and ruled the manner was homicide.

Klein said he wasn’t able to determine how long Owens had been dead because of the burns and the winter temperatures the body had been exposed to.

Police investigators said the ground underneath Owens’ body was burned as were some of the nearby plants, shrubs and tree limbs. A fire investigation dog didn’t alert to any signs of flammable fluids, police said.

