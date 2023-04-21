WATERLOO — Vincent Hemenway was shot twice as he watched friends work on a motorcycle in an Adrian Street garage in August 2020.

Each of those bullet wounds would have been fatal alone, an associate state medical examiner told jurors on Thursday as trial continued for the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 34, is charged with first-degree murder in Hemenway’s death. Prosecutors said he and his brother, Ralpheal Williams, were wearing surgical masks and blue rubber gloves and taped plastic sleeves when they approached the group in the garage. Following a brief exchange, Robert Williams allegedly pulled out a pistol, and Hemenway was shot when he grabbed for the weapon.

Robert William’s attorneys don’t dispute he was the gunman but said he shot in reaction to Hemenway lunging at him after he was taunted with racial slurs by people in the garage.

Dr. Michele Catellier, who conducted Hemenway’s autopsy, testified he sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The torso injury entered his left chest area and traveled slightly downward, passing through his body before exiting just below his right shoulder blade, according to autopsy photos shown to the jury.

The head wound entered just inside his hairline above his left ear. The bullet eventually came to a rest to the left in the base of the skull.

Catellier said she also noted a superficial tear near his left armpit which could have come from a bullet or bone fragment from the head shot.

Several of Hemenway’s relatives stepped out of the courtroom before Catellier’s presentation to avoid seeing the images.

The associate medical examiner said each of the wounds would have been deadly on their own.

She said she wasn’t able to determine the range of the gunshot.

Jurors also heard that police were able to link Williams and his brother to some of the items later found in a treeline a few blocks from the shooting scene.

Ryan Petruccelli, a DNA analyst for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, testified he found Robert Williams’ DNA on a white facemask. His brother’s DNA was found on a black shirt discarded among the trees.

Blue rubber gloves, some with sleeve extensions were also found in the brush. Petruccelli told jurors DNA in the gloves was too weak to be used for comparison.

Also found in the trees was a 9 mm Smith and Wesson SD9VE pistol. The gun had a mixture of three or more DNA profiles that was deemed too complicated to untangle.

But Michael Tate, a DCI ballistics expert, said he was able to link spent shell casings found at the shooting scene to the pistol.

