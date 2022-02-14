Medical examiner describes fatal gunshot wound as trial continues

WATERLOO — The single bullet that pierced Terrell “Relloo” Flowers’ chest was almost immediately fatal.

Flowers, 30, was shot and killed in his brother’s Crescent Place home May 15, 2020, and authorities allege it was Stephen Devon Phillips who pulled the trigger.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, and testimony in his trial rounded out the week with Associate State Medical Examiner Kelly Kruse testifying that a single bullet had hit major organs and caused internal bleeding.

The round entered the right side of Flowers’ chest, breaking a rib and hitting his right lung before entering the pericardial sac, striking his heart and his aorta and then damaging his left lung and coming to a rest in his back.

“With such serious damage to so many vital structures, the likelihood of surviving would be very, very low,” Kruse told jurors. “Damage to all those vessels, repairing them would be difficult all at one time. You are losing blood very quickly.”

She said the autopsy found a second gunshot wound, a through-and-through injury to his right forearm. She said the wound could have been a defensive injury as Flowers held his arm up, possibly caused by the same bullet before it entered his chest.

Kruse said she couldn’t determine the distance involved in the shooting, but she didn’t see any evidence that it was at close range.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday.

Last week, witnesses told jurors Flowers and Phillips had been involved in an argument at the Crescent Place home earlier in the day. At some point, Phillips left and later texted Flowers that Flowers was going to die, according to police investigators.

Minutes later, Phillips returned to the house and continued to argue with Flowers, who was also armed with a gun. Phillips shot Flowers and then drove off, according to Flowers’ brother.

Police said a security camera from a neighbor’s house shows the muzzle flash through a window and then Phillips leaving the house with a gun in his hand.

Police said they found Phillips with a 9 mm SCCY pistol hours later.

