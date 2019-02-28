Try 3 months for $3
WESTGATE – Two people have been arrested following a burglary to a rural Westgate house while the victim was home on Wednesday.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence on R Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., and chased the suspect before finding him hiding in a tree about a tenth of a mile from the house.

While investigating the scene, deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle that drove off when they approached. Following a brief pursuit, authorities detained the woman who was driving, and they found tools and drugs in the vehicle.

Aaron James Rochford, 41, of Maynard, was arrested for second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with ongoing criminal conduct because of similar burglary cases in Fayette and Chickasaw counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stephanie Patricia Arteaga, 28, of Oelwein, was arrested for aiding and abetting burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband. Authorities allege she was going to pick up Rochford following the break-in.

