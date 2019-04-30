MAYNARD – A Maynard man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a bullet into his own wall last week.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Dean Bond Jr., 33, was drinking and became angry with someone at his home on 80th Street in rural Maynard Friday night. Around 11:56 p.m. he was in the kitchen with his wife and another woman and pulled out a 9mm Springfield XDM handgun and fired a shot into the wall, according to court records.
No injuries were reported, and Bond was arrested for intimidation with a weapon. He was later released on bond.
