top story

Mason City man sentenced in Waterloo drug robbery, heroin sales

072722ho-shamrock-robbery-1

Evidence photo of a Springfield XD pistol seized during the investigation into the November 2020 robbery at a Shamrock Drive apartment in Waterloo.

 Contributed

WATERLOO — A Mason City man has been sentenced to prison for a 2020 drug robbery in Waterloo and for selling meth and heroin with his father, according to federal prosecutors.

Antione Deandre Maxwell, 34, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for 10 years.

Authorities said Maxwell and two others took part in a November 2020 robbery of a marijuana dealer at a Shamrock Drive apartment. During the heist, Maxwell held a gun to a victim’s head and threatened to kill him. They fled with marijuana products and more than $1,000 in cash, according to court records.

Antione Deandre Maxwell

Antione Deandre Maxwell

Waterloo police detained the robbers during their attempted getaway. Maxwell and Chavee Harden were convicted of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. Harden was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

072722ho-shamrock-robbery-2

Evidence photo of marijuana products seized during the investigation into the November 2020 robbery at a Shamrock Drive apartment in Waterloo.

About a month before the robbery, Maxwell and his father, Charleton Everett Maxwell, were indicted for selling drugs in the Mason City area between 2018 and 2020. Investigators used controlled drug transactions with the two and others and then searched a home in July 2020 where they found more than three pounds of pure meth, 80 grams of heroin and four firearms, court records state.

Charleton Maxwell was sentenced to more than 17 years in February.

