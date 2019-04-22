{{featured_button_text}}
Attempted murder trial moved to Bremer County

WAVERLY -- A Mason City man who prosecutors say stabbed a Manly man in June was found guilty of attempted murder.

Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., whose trial was moved from Worth County to Bremer County because of pre-trial publicity, was found guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespass in the stabbing of Andrew Nodtvedt of Manly.

A criminal mischief charge related to hate crime legislation was dismissed.

Prosecutors said Trotter stabbed Nodtvedt and shattered his windshield because of his race, according to Nodtvedt. Nodtvedt is white.

Nodtvedt had multiple stab and slash wounds to his torso. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

