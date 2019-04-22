WAVERLY -- A Mason City man who prosecutors say stabbed a Manly man in June was found guilty of attempted murder.
Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., whose trial was moved from Worth County to Bremer County because of pre-trial publicity, was found guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespass in the stabbing of Andrew Nodtvedt of Manly.
A criminal mischief charge related to hate crime legislation was dismissed.
Prosecutors said Trotter stabbed Nodtvedt and shattered his windshield because of his race, according to Nodtvedt. Nodtvedt is white.
NORTHWOOD -- A judge has ruled a trial for a Mason City man accused of attempted murder and …
Nodtvedt had multiple stab and slash wounds to his torso. He was treated and released from a local hospital.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.