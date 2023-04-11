WATERLOO — A Davenport man who was convicted of robbing a Waterloo convenience store while a face mask dangled from his chin in 2020 said the crime didn’t make any sense.
In court for sentencing on Monday, 27-year-old Diontay Marcus Cobbs began disputing the evidence and testimony in his case.
Police never found the gun shown during the holdup, and the defense had suggested it wasn’t real.
And there was no reason to drive a more than two-hours – with a group to teenagers – to steal $500 in cash, two bottles of liquor and a pack of cigars, he said.
“Why would I go all the way to f***ing Waterloo to rob? … I had no reason to go to Waterloo,” said Cobbs, who was convicted for first-degree robbery and using a minor to commit an offense.
But, as he continued to talk, he didn’t deny his role in the crime, which was captured by the surveillance cameras at Ali’s Corner on East Fourth Street.
“What I did was wrong, yes,” Cobbs said, noting that what he did eats him up inside and he should have never traveled to Waterloo.
He admitted he picked up a 14-year-old girl he knew and her friends that he didn’t know in the Quad Cities, suggesting it was their idea to drive to Waterloo. Then there was a phone call from a parent threatening to charge him with kidnapping.
“I really didn’t have any other means of getting out of this scenario without getting money,” Cobbs said. “I was pushed to the edge.”
He said he was “improvising” so he planned to scare the clerk to get money to get the kids back to where they belong. The teens waited in the car and would later testify they didn’t know about the robbery until Cobbs emerged with a bag of cash.
Cobbs, whose face mask didn’t cover his actual face, was identified through images from the store’s security camera. Investigators documented him carrying a real gun during an earlier traffic stop in Davenport.
He was arrested for the robbery following a July 2021 car chase with authorities near West Union.
A jury found him guilty during a February 2023 trial.
Because of the brazen nature of the crime, and the fact guns and juveniles were involved, Judge David Odekirk chose to run Cobbs’ sentences consecutive for a total of up to 35 years behind bars with 17 years and six months before parole eligibility.
