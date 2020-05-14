You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marshals: Michigan slaying suspect may be in Cedar Rapids
0 comments
breaking top story

Marshals: Michigan slaying suspect may be in Cedar Rapids

{{featured_button_text}}
Franky Joseph Ackley

Franky Joseph Ackley

CEDAR RAPIDS – A man wanted in connection with a Michigan murder may be living in the Cedar Rapids area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Franky Joseph Ackley, 24, is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 with black hair and brown eyes. He has a cleft lip and a tattoo on his left hand.

Ackley is wanted on homicide and weapons charges in connection with a March 6 incident in Jackson, Mich. Authorities allege Ackley shot James Henry Cooper-Roberston, 25,  outside  outside Duffy’s Food & Spirits, killing him.

Anyone with information on Ackley’s whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Marshals Service at 319-362-4411.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News