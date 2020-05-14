Marshals: Michigan slaying suspect may be in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS – A man wanted in connection with a Michigan murder may be living in the Cedar Rapids area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Franky Joseph Ackley, 24, is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 with black hair and brown eyes. He has a cleft lip and a tattoo on his left hand.
Ackley is wanted on homicide and weapons charges in connection with a March 6 incident in Jackson, Mich. Authorities allege Ackley shot James Henry Cooper-Roberston, 25, outside outside Duffy’s Food & Spirits, killing him.
Anyone with information on Ackley’s whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Marshals Service at 319-362-4411.
