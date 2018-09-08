WATERLOO –Federal marshals have captured a man wanted on homicide charges with the help of local police.
Chikym Steven Lee, 20, was detained in the 1200 block of Ravenwood Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail and is awaiting return to Chicago, where he is wanted for murder in a 2016 homicide, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Lee waived extradition proceedings on Friday.
Details of the charges weren’t immediately available, but authorities said they have been looking for Lee since Aug. 22 when a the arrest warrant was issued.
The Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task determined Lee had fled Illinois and was in Iowa in late August and, working with the Service's Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, identified a possible address in Waterloo.
On Thursday morning, Marshals and officers from the Waterloo Federal Task Force and the Waterloo Police Department, conducted surveillance on several locations in the city and shortly before 6 p.m., Marshals spotted Lee near a home on Ravenwood and took him into custody without incident, according to the Marshals Service.
