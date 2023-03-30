WATERLOO — A Cedar Rapids man wanted in connection with a homicide in Marion was arrested Wednesday in Waterloo.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Waterloo police detained 28-year-old Duval Tremont Walker Jr. in the 900 block of Linn Street around 4 p.m.

He is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and going armed in connection with the March 17 shooting at Cocktails & Company bar in Marion. He was taken to the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Walker and Cameron Barnes became involved in an argument at the club on Blairs Ferry Road, and he punched Barnes in the face. A fight broke out and others separated the two. Walker then pulled out a handgun, hid the weapon behind his leg and charged at Barnes, shooting him once, according to court records.

Walker was identified through surveillance video, records state.

Walker has prior convictions for theft and eluding in Buchanan County and voluntary absence in Black Hawk County. He also has a conviction for weapons charges in a 2021 traffic stop in Cedar Rapids where police found a handgun.

