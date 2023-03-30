WATERLOO — A Cedar Rapids man wanted in connection with a homicide in Marion was arrested Wednesday in Waterloo.
According to the Marion Police Department, officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Waterloo police detained 28-year-old Duval Tremont Walker Jr. in the 900 block of Linn Street around 4 p.m.
He is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and going armed in connection with the March 17 shooting at Cocktails & Company bar in Marion. He was taken to the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids.
One person is dead and two others injured following an early morning shooting in Waterloo, Iowa. The identities of the victims weren’t immediately available, but police said one man died and two women were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The women’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to police. The shooting erupted round 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in a gravel alley next to 1408 Grant. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.
Jeff Reinitz
Authorities allege Walker and Cameron Barnes became involved in an argument at the club on Blairs Ferry Road, and he punched Barnes in the face. A fight broke out and others separated the two. Walker then pulled out a handgun, hid the weapon behind his leg and charged at Barnes, shooting him once, according to court records.
Walker was identified through surveillance video, records state.
Walker has prior convictions for theft and eluding in Buchanan County and voluntary absence in Black Hawk County. He also has a conviction for weapons charges in a 2021 traffic stop in Cedar Rapids where police found a handgun.
Photos: Scenes from the mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville
A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Metro Nashville Police cars escort evacuees from the school and church on schools buses as they leave Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Metro Nashville Police officers gather near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting Monday, March 27, 2023. A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol also died after being shot by police. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Andrew Nelles
Metro Nashville Police officers work at the scene near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting Monday, March 27, 2023. A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol also died after being shot by police. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Andrew Nelles
Metro Nashville Police officers gather near The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., following a deadly shooting Monday, March 27, 2023. A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol also died after being shot by police. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Andrew Nelles
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
Jonathan Mattise
An ambulance leaves of Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows officers at an active shooter event that took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Authorities say the suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville is dead. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)
HOGP
A police scam scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
A Metro Nashville Police motorcycle blocks the entrance to Covenant School where a shooting occurred Monday, March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Nicole Hester /The Tennessean via AP)
Nicole Hester
A woman kisses a child at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)
Nicole Hester
A police chaplain stands by as children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday, March, 27, 2023. (George Uribe via AP)
George Uribe
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Women speak at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A family departs the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Adults walk with a child at a reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at The Covenant School, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.