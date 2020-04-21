Marijuana user sentenced to federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- An illegal user of controlled substances who unlawfully possessed a handgun was sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison.

Corey Dunn Jr., 20, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an Oct. 29, 2019, guilty plea to being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.

Information in a plea agreement and at sentencing showed that on June 6, 2019, Dunn was a passenger in a car that was stopped by Waterloo police. During the traffic stop, officers found a loaded .38 caliber revolver and more than 70 grams of marijuana near where Dunn was sitting in the car. In a plea agreement, Dunn admitted he unlawfully possessed the gun as a marijuana user. He also admitted he planned to distribute the marijuana and that he possessed the gun in connection with his drug trafficking.

Dunn was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 27 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.