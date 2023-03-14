CEDAR FALLS — A Marengo man was arrested Saturday morning after leading deputies on a high speed chase.

Micah James Bardell, 21, was driving his grey 2008 Saturn Aura XE Sedan at 1:27 a.m. near the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Nordic Drive when a Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and attempted to pull him over because of an outstanding warrant in Story County.

Bardell allegedly took off westbound through a red light on Ridgeway Avenue before proceeding around a roundabout, heading eastbound and running the red light at the Iowa Highway 58 intersection.

He jumped a raised median on Ridgeway Avenue, turned around, and proceeded northbound on Highway 58 and hit speeds of 100 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

The sedan exited onto Viking Road, traveling eastbound before turning around again, heading back northbound on Highway 58 and reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

He came to a stop near the intersection with Greenhill Road where he was apprehended.