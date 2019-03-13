MANCHESTER -- A Manchester woman was arrested Tuesday night on drug charges.
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers from the Manchester Police Department served an arrest warrant on Robin J. Kinney, 57, as she was leaving a residence. During the arrest, she resisted arrest by attempting to pull away from officers multiple times.
After she was restrained, officers conducted a search of her and reportedly found approximately 21.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Kinney faces charges of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (a Class B felony), failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.