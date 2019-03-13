Try 3 months for $3

MANCHESTER -- A Manchester woman was arrested Tuesday night on drug charges.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers from the Manchester Police Department served an arrest warrant on Robin J. Kinney, 57, as she was leaving a residence. During the arrest, she resisted arrest by attempting to pull away from officers multiple times.

After she was restrained, officers conducted a search of her  and reportedly found approximately 21.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Kinney faces charges of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (a Class B felony), failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

