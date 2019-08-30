{{featured_button_text}}

MANCHESTER – A Manchester woman has been arrested for allegedly waiting for another woman to leave an apartment building and cutting her nose last Saturday.

Cheyenne Elizabeth Clark, 18, was arrested for willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed in the Aug. 24 incident. She was also arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly using a permanent marker to write on a building in Tirrill Park in April.

Manchester police said Kelly Ingles, 48, had gone to the 200 block of South Franklin Street around 11:20 p.m. Aug. 24 to confront Clark about a message to Ingles' daughter. When Ingles left the apartment building, Clark was waiting outside with a knife, and slashed at her, cutting her nose.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

