MANCHESTER – A Manchester woman has been arrested for allegedly waiting for another woman to leave an apartment building and cutting her nose last Saturday.
Cheyenne Elizabeth Clark, 18, was arrested for willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed in the Aug. 24 incident. She was also arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly using a permanent marker to write on a building in Tirrill Park in April.
You have free articles remaining.
Manchester police said Kelly Ingles, 48, had gone to the 200 block of South Franklin Street around 11:20 p.m. Aug. 24 to confront Clark about a message to Ingles' daughter. When Ingles left the apartment building, Clark was waiting outside with a knife, and slashed at her, cutting her nose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.