MANCHESTER (AP) — Police in the eastern Iowa city of Manchester are investigating the vandalism of a cemetery there.
Nearly 30 headstones were found damaged or broken in Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Police say in a post on the department's Facebook page that they suspect the vandalism was carried out Thursday night. In all, 29 headstones were damaged.
No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call police.
