Manchester nurse sentenced for drug theft

MANCHESTER – A former nursing home employee has been sentenced to prison for taking painkillers from hospice patients for her own use.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Katie Louise Boll, 31, of Manchester, to four years on a plea of tampering with a consumer product resulting in injury and acquiring oxycodone by deception on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The sentence was below the advisory guideline calculation.

She will be on supervised release for three years following her prison time.

“Unscrupulous healthcare providers who steal patient medications hurt those vulnerable patients they have promised to help. This office will always stand ready to protect our most vulnerable members of society,” said U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan Jr. “We especially thank the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their outstanding work investigating these cases.”

Boll, a registered nurse, had worked at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester starting in September 2018.

Authorities allege that at least 50 times, Boll checked out hydrocodone for two patients’ pain relief and swapped it out for Tylenol that she gave the patients, keeping the hydrocodone for herself.