MANCHESTER (AP) — A driver whose passenger drowned after the vehicle they were in broke through ice in eastern Iowa has been sentenced to up to 15 years.
Joshua Juengel, 37, of Manchester, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years on a count of vehicular homicide and five years for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Prosecutors say he must serve at least seven years of the sentence before he can be released.
Juengel pleaded guilty to the counts last month. In exchange, prosecutors dropped related charges.
A witness spotted Juengel's vehicle doing doughnuts on the ice before it plunged into the frigid water of Lake Delhi on Jan. 8. The body of 23-year-old Alex Salow was found in the vehicle.
