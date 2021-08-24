 Skip to main content
Manchester man found guilty of attempted murder
Manchester man found guilty of attempted murder

Waterloo — A Manchester man has been again found guilty of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend following a retrial.

A Black Hawk County jury deliberated Monday afternoon and returned to the courthouse Tuesday morning before announcing it had reached a verdict.

Jurors found Robert “Bob” Krogmann guilty of attempted murder. He was taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Krogmann shot Jean Smith three times with a .44 magnum revolver at her Dundee home after she refused to get back together with him.

The wounds left Smith with lifelong injuries. The defense argued that Krogmann didn’t intend to kill Smith.

Krogmann had been found guilty during an earlier trial, but he was granted a new trial on appeal, and venue was changed to Black Hawk County.

Robert Paul Krogmann

Robert Paul Krogmann: 

Asset freeze leads to new trial in Manchester attempted murder case
