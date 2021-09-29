Manchester man convicted of sex trafficking

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He solicited her to have sex with others and told her she owed him a $2,500 “choosing fee” that she would have to work off through sex work, court records state. She was told she would keep her proceeds after she paid off the fee, but that turned out not to be true.

Redd allegedly posted advertisements for her on the “Skip the Games” escort website and drove her to encounters around Iowa, keeping the money she earned, records state.

Redd trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and surrounding areas in March 2020.

A March 2020 argument between the woman and a client at a Clive hotel drew the attention of Clive police. A few days later, Redd found the woman and lured her back by promising to return her wallet. He then trafficked her at other hotels and beat her, court records state.

She eventually escaped, and Redd began texting her, saying he would release videos of her having sex if she didn’t send him money, records state.

A federal grand jury indicted Redd in September 2020, and the case remained sealed until he was detained in January.