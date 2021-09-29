Manchester man convicted of sex trafficking

MANCHESTER — A Manchester man has been found guilty of sex trafficking a woman in Waterloo and other Iowa communities.
A federal jury found Darrius Decnan Redd, 33, formerly of Waterloo, guilty of sex trafficking by force or coercion, facilitation of prostitution; and distribution of a MDMA/ecstasy to a person under the age of 21 in a verdict handed down Friday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa in Des Moines, according to prosecutors.
Redd faces 15 years to life in prison, and he remains in custody until a sentencing hearing scheduled for January.
According to court documents and testimony at the four-day trial, Redd used deception and coercion as well as physical force to compel the woman to engage in sex acts in exchange for money and then kept all of the proceeds.
Prosecutors said he supplied the victim with a controlled substance and posted advertisements with the victim and other women on an escort website. Testimony and evidence revealed Redd had distributed controlled substances to other women and had attempted to recruit or compel other women to engage in commercial sex acts for his monetary gain, prosecutors said.
Court records alleged Redd met the victim, a college student, at a gas station in February 2020 and later filmed himself having sex with her in order to obtain leverage.
He solicited her to have sex with others and told her she owed him a $2,500 “choosing fee” that she would have to work off through sex work, court records state. She was told she would keep her proceeds after she paid off the fee, but that turned out not to be true.
Redd allegedly posted advertisements for her on the “Skip the Games” escort website and drove her to encounters around Iowa, keeping the money she earned, records state.
Redd trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and surrounding areas in March 2020.
A March 2020 argument between the woman and a client at a Clive hotel drew the attention of Clive police. A few days later, Redd found the woman and lured her back by promising to return her wallet. He then trafficked her at other hotels and beat her, court records state.
She eventually escaped, and Redd began texting her, saying he would release videos of her having sex if she didn’t send him money, records state.
A federal grand jury indicted Redd in September 2020, and the case remained sealed until he was detained in January.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clive Police Department, University of Iowa Police Department, Iowa City Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The Des Moines Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in trial presentation.