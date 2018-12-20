CEDAR RAPIDS -- The Cedar Rapids Police Department Wednesday evening held a news conference announcing an arrest in the murder of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979.
She was the Cedar Rapids teenager found stabbed to death in a car in the parking lot of Westdale Mall on Dec. 20, 1979.
Authorities said they never gave up on the case and on Wednesday arrested Jerry Lynn Burns, now 64, of Manchester, on a charge of first-degree murder.
Police said Martinko drove her family’s 1972 Buick Electra to Westdale Mall on Dec. 19, 1979, to shop for a winter coat after leaving a school banquet at approximately 6:30 p.m. Martinko’s parents reported her missing around 2 a.m. on Dec. 20, 1979. Police found the Buick in the northeast section of the Westdale Mall parking lot shortly after 4 a.m.
Cedar Rapids police investigators have continued to work the case over the past 39 years. On Oct. 2, 2006, cold case investigators announced new evidence, a suspect’s DNA, was developed in the case. The DNA was uploaded in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database that houses DNA profiles developed from crime scenes. When profiles of convicted offenders are uploaded to the database, CODIS searches its current index system to see if the offender’s DNA matches a profile in an unsolved crime. Investigators never received a match through CODIS.
Investigators said they sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs, a company that specializes in DNA phenotyping, the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence. They produced trait portraits for the associated person of interest. Predictions were made for ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape. The Cedar Rapids Police Department released the composites at a press conference on May 16, 2017.
Since that time, investigators continued to pursue information, and Jerry Lynn Burns was identified as a suspect from DNA evidence. He was questioned Wednesday at his place of employment in Manchester and denied committing the offense, but could offer no plausible explanation why his DNA would be found at the crime scene.
Authorities released no further inforamtion, but encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
Police Chief Wayne Jerman said, “Last year, I had the opportunity to spend some time with Michelle Martinko’s sister, Janelle, along with her husband, John Stonebraker. They were so grateful to the Police Department for continuing to work on this case. The family never gave up hope that this case would be solved. Today’s announcement makes it clear that this police department and our investigators never gave up on this case either. I am very appreciative of the work of our investigators and their persistence with this case, including the use of the latest technology that can aid in the investigation regardless of how long ago the violent act occurred.”
