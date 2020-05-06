Manchester man arrested in 2004 Keokuk cold case slaying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MANCHESTER – A Manchester man has been arrested in a 2004 cold case slaying in Keokuk.

Authorities allege Nathanial Leo Ridnour killed the grandmother of his then girlfriend in 2004 following a disagreement with the woman.

The body of 73-year-old Bonnie Callahan was found in the Mississippi River shortly after she was reported missing.

Ridnour was 17 years old at the time of her death. On Monday, Ridnour, now 34, was arrested for first-degree murder in Callahan’s death, and he was transported to the Lee County Jail in Montrose to await trial.

Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the arrest came after the case was reopened in 2017 as part of a cold case initiative that has netted arrests in seven other unrelated cases in southeast Iowa.

In 2004, Callahan, a retired nurses aide, was living in the Mississippi Terrace Apartments in Keokuk, and Ridnour was living in the same complex with his father. Ridnour was also dating Callahan’s 15-year-old granddaughter, and Callahan didn’t approve of the relationship.

Callahan’s relatives reported her missing on the morning of June 15, 2004. A fisherman found her body in the river around 3:45 p.m. that afternoon.