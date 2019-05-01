MANCHESTER --- A police officer was injured and three people were arrested Sunday following the serving of a search warrant in Manchester.
The search warrant was executed by Manchester Police with the assistance of the Manchester K-9 Unit and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 308 E. Marion St.. Officers seized illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon (a shotgun). Officer Brad Comer sustained an injury to his hand during entry into the home when a suspect attempted to slam a door shut while fleeing/hiding from law enforcement.
Those arrested were: Derrick Dewayne Wilson, 20, of Manchester, for assault on a peace officer/bodily injury (an aggravated misdemeanor) and interference with official acts/bodily injury; Brooklyn Marie Brandenburg, 22, of Hopkinton, for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Walter Lewis Rocker, 20, of Manchester, for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver (Class D felony), and interference with official acts.
