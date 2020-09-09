 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man with stolen van arrested on Highway 218
0 comments
breaking top story

Man with stolen van arrested on Highway 218

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffrey Scott Ferdig

Jeffrey Scott Ferdig

WATERLOO – A Sioux City man was arrested after he was found with a stolen minivan on Highway 218 in rural Cedar Falls on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Scott Ferdig, 52, was arrested on one count of first-degree possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $20,000.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy stopped for a broken down Dodge Caravan that was pulled over along the side the highway near mile marker 190 at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday. Ferdig allegedly told the deputy he was hitchhiking, and the driver walked off when the van ran out of gas.

Authorities determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Osceola County, and Ferdig was considered a suspect in the theft.

Deputies found the wallet, bank cards and driver’s license of the van’s owner in Ferdig’s possession.

0 comments
1
2
6
0
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News