Man with stolen van arrested on Highway 218

WATERLOO – A Sioux City man was arrested after he was found with a stolen minivan on Highway 218 in rural Cedar Falls on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Scott Ferdig, 52, was arrested on one count of first-degree possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $20,000.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy stopped for a broken down Dodge Caravan that was pulled over along the side the highway near mile marker 190 at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday. Ferdig allegedly told the deputy he was hitchhiking, and the driver walked off when the van ran out of gas.

Authorities determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Osceola County, and Ferdig was considered a suspect in the theft.

Deputies found the wallet, bank cards and driver’s license of the van’s owner in Ferdig’s possession.

