Man with gun detained in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — One person has been arrested after police found him carrying a handgun while intoxicated on College Street early Tuesday.
Residents called 911 around 1:25 a.m. to report a man who was displaying a pistol in the 2000 block of College Street. Officers found the suspect still in the area and discovered a loaded .380-caliber pistol tucked in his waistband. The weapon had its serial number scratched off, according to police. A mason jar with marijuana was also found.
Police arrested 19-year-old Dayton James Garcia of Waterloo on charges of carrying weapons while intoxicated, public intoxication and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested for criminal mischief for tearing out the sealant in the police station holding cell.