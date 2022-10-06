 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man with gun arrested following chase with Waterloo police

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was recently released from prison for a 2020 shooting has been arrested following a chase with police Wednesday night.

Police arrested Rayshawn G. Bourrage, 23, for eluding, interference and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also arrested for voluntary absence.

According to court records, Bourrage was placed on work release in April after serving time for weapons charges in a March 2020 incident where he allegedly fired a .357-caliber revolver at a person he said was shooting at him.

Rayshawn G. Bourrage

Rayshawn G. Bourrage: 

Man arrested in March shooting in Waterloo

On Sept. 9, 2022, he signed out of the work release facility to go to his job and then allegedly failed to return.

Bourrage remained at large until around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday when patrol officers spotted a Cadillac STS driving without headlights in the area of Vinton Street and Independence Avenue.

The Cadillac didn’t pull over for police, and the chase headed west and ended when the car failed to make a turn at Elm and Sycamore streets. The driver ran off and went through an abandoned building before officers found him running from the area a short time later.

Authorities found a loaded and cocked .45-caliber Llama handgun tucked in the driver’s seat.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

clip art squad cars
