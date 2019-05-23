WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a shot with a military-style rifle during a television deal gone bad in March.
Waterloo police arrested Jordan James Booker, 22, on Wednesday for reckless use of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $1,500.
Police were called to Booker's home at 522 Iowa St. around 12:05 a.m. March 9 and located numerous bullet holes in the residence. Booker told police that someone had been over to buy a TV he had for sale, and the buyer attempted to use counterfeit money for the sale, according to court records.
Booker told police he told the man to leave and retrieved his AK-47 rifle when he refused. The would-be buyer left, and Booker said he fired a single round into the ground to scare him, records state.
Police found a single spent 7.62mm shell casing in the yard. Officers also found marijuana on the kitchen table.
