Man whose gun fired when he was Tasered is sentenced to prison

  • Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who accidently fired a handgun when he was Tasered in 2021 has been sent to prison.

Gerald Jonquel Wright, 33, was sentenced on Oct. 21 to a series of consecutive and concurrent prison stints totaling 26 years behind bars. He will have to serve five years before he can be considered for parole.

Wright pleaded to third-degree sexual abuse, assault, assault on an officer, intimidation with a weapon, interference while armed and felon in possession of a firearm.

Because of the sex abuse conviction, Wright will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison and will be under lifetime parole.

Gerald Jonquel Wright

Gerald Jonquel Wright

Authorities allege Wright sexually assaulted a female acquaintance on Sept 26, 2021, threatened her with a gun and bit her. She fled, and police were notified.

When officers confronted Wright, he refused to remove his hands from his pockets, prompting police to Taser him. When the Taser was fired, a 9 mm Taurus handgun in Wright’s pocket discharged. There were no injuries from the gunshot.

