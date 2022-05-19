Man who was shot in the face sentenced on gun charge

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was shot in the face in 2020 has been sentenced to prison on federal weapons charges.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Tony Terrell Campbell was sentenced to eight and half years in prison in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court records, Campbell was injured in a July 31, 2020, gunfight with Robert Lee Williams Jr. in an alley behind the 900 block of West Ninth Street. Police said Campbell was in possession of a 9 mm Taurus G2C pistol during the incident. He is prohibited from possessing guns because of prior felony convictions for burglary and lottery fraud.

Campbell’s attorney said he was defending himself.

“Mr. Campbell’s offense in this case was obtaining a firearm for his own self-protection,” defense attorney Cory Goldensoph argued in a sentencing memo in the case.

“Mr. Campbell had been shot at by Robert Williams. Fortunately, Mr. Campbell was able to flee but he had been hit, was bleeding, and didn’t know where Mr. Williams was. … Fortunately, for Mr. Campbell, the police arrived soon enough after the shooting that he was not placed in any further danger that day.”

Williams is awaiting trial on attempted murder charges in the shooting. He is also awaiting trial for murder charges in an unrelated shooting that claimed the life of Vincent Hemenway in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.