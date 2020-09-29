 Skip to main content
Man who was shot in ankle now arrested on gun charges
Demitrius Shambray Cannon

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was shot in the ankle last week has been arrested.

Police said that when they found Demitrius Shambray Cannon injured with a bullet wound early Friday, he was trying to discard a pistol.

Cannon, 34, is prohibited from handling guns because of felony convictions in Wisconsin. When he was released from the hospital on Monday, Waterloo police arrested him for felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to police, a patrol officer was inside the Kwik Star at West Fourth Street and Kimball Avenue on Friday when someone entered the store and told him there was a shooting outside.

The officer noticed Cannon crawling across the street, and as he approached to help, Cannon tossed a small semi-automatic pistol.

Police are still investigating the incident, and no one has been arrested for shooting Cannon.

