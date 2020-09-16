Man who shot up his home indicted on gun charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has filed an indictment for a Waterloo man who was found with a gun, drugs and a large amount of cash after he allegedly shot up his house while drunk in April.

The indictment charging Marcus Deshawn Harmon-Wright, 35, with one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm was returned Sept. 2 and was unsealed Tuesday after he was arrested at his home at 610 Sumner St.

According to court records, neighbors called police April 12 after Harmon-Wright allegedly stood outside and fired a handgun at his own home, striking it eight times while other people, including eight children, were inside.

He then walked to a neighbor’s house and told her “you haven’t been on this block long enough.”

Officers found a 9 mm Hi-Point pistol in Harmon-Wright’s kitchen. They also located more than 42 grams of marijuana and $11,767 in cash.

Authorities said Harmon-Wright is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior domestic abuse conviction in 2008.

