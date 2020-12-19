Man who shot his own house, threatened neighbor pleads to gun charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who threatened his neighbor and shot his own home in April will remain detained after pleading to federal firearm charges.

Attorneys for Marcus Deshawn Harmon-Wright, 35, had asked that he be released from custody, but magistrate declined, stating the defense didn’t prove he wouldn’t be a risk to others.

Harmon-Wright pleaded to a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sentencing will be at a later date, and the charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The case stems from an April 12 incident at Harmon’s Sumner Street home where he allegedly shot his house eight times from outside while children were inside. A neighbor heard the gunfire, and a short time later people she didn’t know pulled into her driveway, and she chased them away, prompting Harmon to walk over to her and show her his pistol, according to court records.

When officers arrived, they found Harmon was intoxicated, and they also discovered a 9mm HiPoint pistol in his kitchen cabinets along with $11,500 in cash, scales, marijuana and cocaine.