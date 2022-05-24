Man who said he had child porn to find missing children sentenced to prison

WATERLOO – A man who told police he was looking at infant and toddler porn in an effort to find missing children has been sentenced to prison.

Authorities said 21-year-old Collin David Nissen, of Waterloo, formerly of Dubuque, was found with sexual images of children --- including sado-masochistic depictions --- on two Samsung cell phones and an SD card.

On Monday, he was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on a plea to one count of receipt of child porn and three counts of possession of child porn in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will be on supervised release for 10 years following his prison time.

Evidence at sentencing showed that Nissen took steps in order to conceal his identity and possessed sexually explicit photographs and videos of babies and toddlers in 2019 and 2020. When confronted by law enforcement, he stated that he was trying to help find missing children, according to prosecutors.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Liz Dupuich and investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force.

