WATERLOO – A Waterloo man said he will never let a child drive again after his 12-year-old son ran over a boy on a bicycle in August.
“I will never let a kid get behind the wheel again,” Jesse Azbill, 34, told the court Friday as he was pleaded guilty to charges of aiding and abetting serious injury vehicle and child endangerment.
“I’m sorry. It should have never let it happen. I just want to get back out and do good,” said Azbill who was sentenced to up to seven years in prison under a plea agreement.
Defense attorney Nichole Watt said her client pleaded guilty and agreed to the sentence --- consecutive five- and two-year terms --- because he understand the danger faced by both his son and others.
Authorities said Azbill let his son drive his 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier while he rode in the passenger seat on Aug. 7. About four blocks from home, the vehicle struck a 4-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle at Thorson and Avon avenues.
The boy was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
