CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A man convicted of killing a former Cedar Falls woman in her Cedar Rapids garage and setting it on fire has been sentenced to life in prison.
Timothy Evans, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the April death of 38-year-old Gina Frederiksen. In exchange for his plea, charges of robbery, burglary and arson were dropped.
Prosecutors say Evans broke into the detached garage of a Cedar Rapids home on April 29 and violently assaulting Frederiksen. Police say he then set fire to the garage.
Frederiksen was pulled from the burning garage, but died at a hospital.
Evans, who was homeless, had been released from jail just two days before the violent break-in. He was being held on car burglary charges when he was released.
