Man who killed Independence police officer in 1956 dies in prison

INDEPENDENCE – A former Illinois man who was serving a life sentence for killing an Independence police officer in the 1950s has died in prison.

Warren “Jack” Nutter was the longest-serving inmate with the Iowa Department of Corrections when he passed away at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday at the Iowa State Penitentiary at Fort Madison. He was also the fifth-longest serving inmate in the United States.

He died of natural causes and had been housed in the hospice room because of a chronic illness, according to corrections officials. Nutter was 84.

Authorities said Nutter, of Freeport, was 18 when he killed Harold Humphrey Pearce on Jan. 5, 1956.

Pearce, 52, a father to two, had been with the police department for two years.

Nutter was with four other teens who were suspected in local break-ins that led to a 90 mph chase that ended in Jesup.

Authorities took the teens back to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in Independence and began questioning them. At one point, Nutter asked to use the restroom and then slipped out of a second-floor window and retrieved a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun from his vehicle.

Witnesses said he entered the outer office of the sheriff’s department. He pointed the shotgun at Pearce and ordered the lawman to remove his own weapon with his left hand, which Pearce did.

Nutter then pulled the trigger, according to Courier archives.

Nutter freed the other teens, and he was found a short time later walking on Highway 150 south of Independence armed with Pierce’s revolver.

The shotgun was found in a corner of the courthouse basement, archives state.

Convicted of first-degree murder, Nutter was originally sentenced to death by hanging. At the time, he was the youngest person to receive a death sentence in Iowa. The sentence was later changed to life in prison by then Gov. Herschell Loveless.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.