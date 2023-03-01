WATERLOO — A former University of Northern Iowa football player who disappeared while awaiting trial for allegedly grabbing at an officer’s gun is back in jail.

Tirrell Donte Rennie, 33, of Waterloo, was booked in the Black Hawk County Jail on Tuesday after being at large for several months. He is being held without bond on charges of disarming a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and interference.

Rennie, who quarterbacked for the Panthers in 2010 and 2011, was originally arrested in January 2022 during a scuffle with a Waterloo patrol officer who was investigating a suspicious person at the Walgreens pharmacy on University Avenue.

His attorney filed motions that he may argue diminished capacity and self-defense at trial, and argued police actions before the struggle amounted to an illegal seizure.

In April 2022 while trial was pending, an evaluation recommended in-patient substance abuse treatment.

A judge approved the treatment, relieving the sheriff’s office of supervising Rennie during treatment and ordering the facility to return him to deputies following the program.

Rennie began treatment at Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare in Mason City on May 18, 2022. On June 6, the court received notice that he had absconded. The case was put on hold and a warrant was issued.

Rennie was arrested in the Fairburn, Georgia, just outside Atlanta, in July 2022, according to the Fulton County Jail. He later waived extradition.

