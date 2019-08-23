{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested after he allegedly followed a jogger in Waterloo on Friday morning.

Conner Aaron Hofstadter, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested for indecent exposure and unrelated drug and forgery warrants. His bond was set at $26,000.

According to Waterloo police, a female jogger reported a suspicious male following her in a white vehicle around 7:12 a.m. Friday. 

Then at 10:10 a.m. Friday, Waterloo Police were called to the 2500 block of Osage Avenue on a report of a suspicious subject in a white Acura, which matched the description from the previous two incidents. The caller on Osage said when the driver drove past her, she could see that his genitals were exposed.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle, and Hofstadter was identified as the sole occupant.

Both incidents were similar to a report in the area of Rownd and Greenhill in Cedar Falls around 10:46 a.m. Thursday, police said.

