CLARSKVILLE — A man Waterloo police considered dangerous and on the run has been arrested in Clarksville.
Travis Lee Denney, 27, had active warrants for first-offense failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, interference with official acts, three probation violations and failure to appear. Officers have been searching for Denney since July 31 after police say he ran into a cornfield in Black Hawk County.
Clarksville Police received a tip Denney was residing in the Heery Woods Campground south of Clarksville.
On Friday, an officer confronted Denney, but Clarksville Police say he gave the officer a fake name. After a brief investigation, Denney was positively identified.
The report says Denney attempted to run away. After a brief struggle with police, Denney was placed under arrest. After he was arrested, the report says Denney once again broke away from officers and attempted to run away for a second time.
He faces additional charges of failure to comply with Iowa sex offender registry requirements, assault on a peace officer, escape from custody and interference with official acts.
It is believed Denney does not have a permanent address. He had recently been found staying in a shed on private property in the southern part of Waterloo before he fled from Waterloo police on July 31.
Denney is being held in the Butler County jail in Allison. Clarksville police were assisted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
