WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who fired at women and children after making threats has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.
Jamaal Baker, 40, entered his plea to one count of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.
Authorities said Baker threatened to kill the mother of his child while they were at an Oliver Street home in January 2018. He also said he was going to make police kill him, according to court records.
When the woman and a friend fled with four children, Baker allegedly fired two shots. Police responded to the gunfire and found Baker hiding in a freezer in Speedy Mart on Linn Street. Officers found a .32-caliber Lorcin handgun in a vehicle parked nearby.
Authorities said at the time of the shooting, Baker was barred from handling firearms because of a 1999 felony conviction from Cook County, Ill.
